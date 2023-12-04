Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 7,668 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 274.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $47,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $72.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.20. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cfra lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

