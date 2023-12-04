Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 425.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14,924.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 177,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DDS. StockNews.com downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Dillard’s Trading Up 4.4 %

Dillard’s stock opened at $362.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.98. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 40.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.16%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Featured Articles

