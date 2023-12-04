Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $1,769,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 697.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 73,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PPC. TheStreet downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of PPC opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

