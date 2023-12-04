Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 28,465 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 1,776.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,187.8% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 20,679 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,849,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after buying an additional 461,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,427,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE MGY opened at $21.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

