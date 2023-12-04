Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 9,991 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,496.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after purchasing an additional 829,785 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 37,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWW opened at $63.80 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

