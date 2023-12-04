Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,430 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $33.89 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

