Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 791.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 11.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,395,000 after buying an additional 162,319 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $357.64 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $295.95 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

