Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $137.70 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.45.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.