Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.9 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.08 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

