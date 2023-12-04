Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 407.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Watsco by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.78.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $396.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.38 and a 1 year high of $406.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

