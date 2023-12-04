Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of US Foods by 44.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $43.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

