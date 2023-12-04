Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $1.15 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

EFG stock opened at $92.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

