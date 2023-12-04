Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $1.28 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

