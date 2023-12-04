Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $634,000 Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,450 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

