Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 13,862 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 944.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,814,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,431,792,000 after purchasing an additional 66,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,095,000 after acquiring an additional 121,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $90.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $91.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

