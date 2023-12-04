Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 4,772 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1,524.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $136.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

