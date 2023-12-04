Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 76 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.08.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $756.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $661.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $683.04. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $781.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

