Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

