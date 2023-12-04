Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 10,159 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 615,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,048,000 after purchasing an additional 70,253 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 46.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Wedbush started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

