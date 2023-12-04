Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 14,974 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,974 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 32.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,653,000 after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in Albemarle by 31.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 44.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Albemarle by 56.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,286,000 after acquiring an additional 96,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 35,645.0% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.37.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $126.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.51. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

