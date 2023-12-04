Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 15,497 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,497 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $143.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

