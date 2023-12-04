Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 15,858 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Fortive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,206,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Fortive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 717,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

NYSE:FTV opened at $69.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

