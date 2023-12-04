Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 3,090 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,573,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $673,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $149.12 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.