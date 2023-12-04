Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 3,232 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,493,000 after purchasing an additional 71,298 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Olin by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Olin Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $48.34 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Olin’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

