Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 77,990 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 77,990 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $92.58 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

