Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $42.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $349,616.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,712.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

