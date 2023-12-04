Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,045 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Range Resources worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Range Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Range Resources stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

