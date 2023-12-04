Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of NVR worth $31,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth about $947,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in NVR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NVR by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,320.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5,928.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,047.05. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,515.20 and a 52 week high of $6,525.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $118.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

