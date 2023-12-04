Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $32,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 65,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,863,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.35 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.