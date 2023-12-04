Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 339,400 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Splunk worth $36,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 461,620 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,973,000 after buying an additional 58,365 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,557,000 after purchasing an additional 208,917 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Splunk by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,847 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,926 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 41,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.04.

Splunk Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $151.33 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.31, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.19 and a 200-day moving average of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

