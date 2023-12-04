Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Toro worth $38,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $85.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

