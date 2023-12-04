Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,033,900 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.76% of PagerDuty worth $36,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 735.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $363,056.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
