Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,033,900 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.76% of PagerDuty worth $36,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 735.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $363,056.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PD

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.