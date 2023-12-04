Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 17,500 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $34,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $118.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $172.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 356.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

