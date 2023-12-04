Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,117,566 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,117,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Suncor Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,029,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,351,000 after acquiring an additional 151,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,498,000 after acquiring an additional 142,629 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,421,000 after acquiring an additional 179,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $35.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.