Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 643,500 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 643,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,604,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Rexford Industrial Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 44.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REXR. Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR opened at $51.21 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.76%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

