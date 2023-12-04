Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.44% of EVERTEC worth $34,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 92.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in EVERTEC by 51.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $38.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $42.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

