Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $32.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $32,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,717,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,945,000 after acquiring an additional 131,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

