Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $32.28 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 662.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.70% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $32,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.53 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

