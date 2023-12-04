Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $33.83 Million Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.43% of DHT worth $33,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in DHT by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in DHT by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 89.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 100,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 47,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DHT by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78,079 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. DHT had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

DHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.