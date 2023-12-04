Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $34.13 Million Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,068,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.70% of Cinemark worth $34,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $8,537,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,138,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 84,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 56,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000.

Shares of CNK opened at $14.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

