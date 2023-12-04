Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $35.66 Million Stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Liberty Global worth $35,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Liberty Global by 47.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $5,228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Liberty Global by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $17.24 on Monday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $22.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $495,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $189,034.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,914 in the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

