Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $37.51 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Olin worth $37,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,493,000 after acquiring an additional 71,298 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.