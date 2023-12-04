Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $39.27 Million Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $39,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,549,000 after acquiring an additional 831,423 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 34.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,523,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,248,000 after acquiring an additional 646,862 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $184,773,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,794,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 393,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,660,000 after buying an additional 78,986 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 7.5 %

SQM stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $101.73.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.6094 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

