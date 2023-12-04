Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $32.40 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 29.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,159.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,005.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,928.87. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,907.38 and a one year high of $3,251.71.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,194. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

