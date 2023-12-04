Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256,506 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.78% of Perion Network worth $39,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 77.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 33,562 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Stock Up 0.6 %

PERI stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

PERI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

