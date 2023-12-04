Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $35.48 Million Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 545,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Wayfair as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Wayfair by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Wayfair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $58.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.22. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.25.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $68,467.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,080.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,923 shares of company stock worth $4,397,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.52.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

