Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,114,032 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,417,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114,032 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.15% of Pan American Silver worth $35,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 182.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $16.18 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

About Pan American Silver

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.