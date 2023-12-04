Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 191,100 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Mohawk Industries worth $34,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,936,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,448,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,084,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.13.

Shares of MHK opened at $91.93 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

