Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 64,600 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $35,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $242.73 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.70. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

