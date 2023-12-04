Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 160,400 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Five Below as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Five Below by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Five Below by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,391,000.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $199.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,094,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.05.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

